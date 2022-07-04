Happiness and humor: the works of sculptor Xu Hongfei

Wen (Kiss), a representative work of Xu Hongfei, is on display at the the National Center for the Performing Arts, July 3, 2022. (Photo provided by the National Center for the Performing Arts)

(ECNS) -- Happiness and humor are the common languages of the world, says Chinese sculptor Xu Hongfei, who wishes to tell China’s stories to the world with his “big women” sculptures.

Xu, a well-known sculptor from south China’s Guangdong Province, has created a series of sculptures themed with women in various scenes. The humorous and vivid sculptures have won recognition worldwide.

The sculptor tries to show the changes of China and its people over the past few decades. Meaningful moments like the 2022 Winter Olympics, the anti-Covid fight, and China’s space exploration achievements are included in his creations.

Through the sculptures, Xu hopes to show the world the sense of happiness, humor and self-confidence of the Chinese people in the new era.

“Sculptures don’t need interpretation. People around the world can understand them,” said the sculptor.

Xu has held 43 exhibition tours in more than 20 countries and regions since 2013, and his works have been on display in famous art museums and landmark squares, such as the Louvre in France, the Palazzo Medici in Italy, and the Grand Park in Los Angeles.

One of his works, Wen (Kiss) is very popular among people from all over the world and has aroused a craze for imitation.

In his eyes, such an exhibition allows people from diverse colors, religions, ages, and cultural backgrounds to see the works every day, promoting Chinese art globally.

He has also brought his works to China’s countryside, hoping to boost rural rejuvenation.

“Villagers seldom go to a museum or gallery to see a sculpture exhibition, but I can bring sculptures to them,” said Xu.

His 44th exhibition, which presents more than 120 works, was unveiled at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing on Sunday. The exhibition will last until July 21, 2022.