Chinese F1 driver Zhou Guanyu says halo device saved his life after scary crash

Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu of China crashes out at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, UK, July 3, 2022. (Photo/ICphoto)

(ECNS) -- Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu from China suffered no major injuries in a horrifying crash on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

“I’m Ok. Halo saved me. Thank everyone for your kind messages,” he posted on his Weibo account.

Zhou hit the barriers at the exit of Abbey corner at high-speed on Sunday, flipping his car upside down and leaving him wedged in between the tyre wall and the catch fencing.

He was taken to the medical center for check-ups but released shortly afterwards, having been declared fit by the staff, said the official Weibo account of F1.