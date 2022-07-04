LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

Chinese F1 driver Zhou Guanyu says halo device saved his life after scary crash

2022-07-04 11:14:49Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu of China crashes out at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, UK, July 3, 2022. (Photo/ICphoto)

Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu of China crashes out at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, UK, July 3, 2022. (Photo/ICphoto)

(ECNS) -- Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu from China suffered no major injuries in a horrifying crash on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

“I’m Ok. Halo saved me. Thank everyone for your kind messages,” he posted on his Weibo account.

Zhou hit the barriers at the exit of Abbey corner at high-speed on Sunday, flipping his car upside down and leaving him wedged in between the tyre wall and the catch fencing.

He was taken to the medical center for check-ups but released shortly afterwards, having been declared fit by the staff, said the official Weibo account of F1.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]