Phase III clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil going well: Chinese FM

(ECNS) -- China and Brazil have been enjoying good anti-epidemic cooperation since the outbreak of COVID-19, and businesses and institutions on both sides are jointly conducting phase III clinical trials in Brazil with smooth progress, said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

We believe this cooperation will contribute to defeating the pandemic in both countries and the rest of the world, Wang said.

"During the R&D process, China attaches great importance to vaccine safety and efficacy and strictly observes international norms, laws and regulations. China's independent vaccine R&D is leading the world," the spokesman said.

Four of the vaccine candidates are going through phase III clinical trials in countries including Brazil. Recently China has joined COVAX, acting on its commitment that COVID-19 vaccines developed and deployed in China will be made a global public good, contributing to vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries, Wang said.

China always seeks to develop friendly cooperative relations with Brazil on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, Wang added.