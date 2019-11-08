LINE

Hong Kong Disneyland to revise operations following city unrest

A glimpse of Hong Kong Disneyland. (File photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Hong Kong Disneyland reported its operating income declined by $55 million during the fourth quarter of the financial year as social unrest affects tourism in the region. 

Disney expects the park's income to fall by $80 million in the next quarter, from October to December, and if unrest continues it could see a $275 million decline for the year.

As a result, the company said it would significantly revise Hong Kong Disneyland projects.  

Disney's Shanghai and Paris parks saw growth in the quarter, offsetting declines at Hong Kong Disneyland.

