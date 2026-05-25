Shanghai hosts event to promote sustainable development in Pacific Rim cities

More than 200 experts, industry leaders, and government and community representatives from 27 countries and regions gather in Shanghai for the 9th Annual Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU) Sustainable Cities and Landscapes (SCL) Conference from Thursday through Sunday. (Photo provided to China Daily)

More than 200 experts, industry leaders, and government and community representatives from 27 countries and regions across five continents gathered in Shanghai for the 9th Annual Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU) Sustainable Cities and Landscapes (SCL) Conference from Thursday through Sunday.

Through in-depth discussions, participants explored innovative pathways for urban and landscape transformation in the face of global challenges, such as climate change, resource constraints, biodiversity loss, and urban-rural spatial transitions, at the event held at the School of Design, Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

They engaged in deep discussions on topics such as sustainable design, ethical ecology, knowledge co-creation, urban renewal, and landscape transformation.

Featuring forums, working groups, and student forums, the conference aimed to foster cross-disciplinary exchange and collaboration to promote sustainable development in Pacific Rim cities and inject new momentum into shaping a future where humans and nature coexist harmoniously.

Also, the conference organized working groups covering topics like climate justice, landscape and human health, urban landscape biodiversity, human development and nature conservation, urban AI and smart cities, and public participation in age-friendly communities. The outcomes and consensus from each working group were presented in a white paper released during the closing ceremony of the event.

Comprising 64 leading research universities from the Pacific Rim, APRU is dedicated to addressing significant regional challenges.