China launches national EV battery traceability platform to boost green industry

(ECNS) -- China on Wednesday launched a national information platform to trace traction batteries used in new energy vehicles (NEVs), aiming to support the green and circular development of the country's fast-growing electric vehicle industry.

The platform uses digital identity codes assigned to individual batteries to aggregate data from across the industrial chain, enabling chain-based tracking of battery flows, according to officials and experts.

It integrates four core functions and compiles data from companies involved in traction battery production, NEV manufacturing, battery swapping services, vehicle maintenance, end-of-life vehicle recycling, and battery reuse, effectively breaking down information barriers throughout the entire battery lifecycle, experts said.

Regulators will use the platform to conduct real-time supervision, issue risk alerts, and coordinate data, according to experts. The system is expected to help authorities crack down on illegal dismantling, bring order to the market, and promote standardized, digital, and green development in the sector, they said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)