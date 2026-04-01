Yangtze River fishing ban yields notable phased results

China has achieved notable phased results since the launch of the 10-year fishing ban on the Yangtze River in 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Tuesday.

From 2021 to 2025, a total of 351 indigenous fish species were monitored in the Yangtze River basin, 43 more than in the pre-ban period, while the monitored unit volume of resources in the main stream of the Yangtze River in 2025 recovered to twice the pre-ban level, according to the ministry.

During the same period, the index of biological integrity in key waters including the main stream of the Yangtze River improved compared with the period from 2017 to 2020, reversing the decline in aquatic biological resources.

Fisheries law enforcement capacity has improved across the country, while cross-regional and multi-department joint enforcement has been strengthened, helping curb illegal fishing, transport and sales.

In 2025, the number of fishery-related criminal cases fell by nearly 40 percent year on year.

The ministry said efforts should be made to further strengthen the protection of aquatic life in the Yangtze River, advance flagship species conservation programs, step up the restoration of important habitats, and promote the overall recovery of aquatic ecosystems.

Solid steps should also be taken to secure the livelihoods of former fishers, promote stable employment and social security through multiple measures, and steadily improve their living standards, according to the ministry.