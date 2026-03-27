Zero-tariff treatment offers Africa multiple benefits

China will roll out a zero-tariff policy on May 1 for all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. The International Business Daily published an opinion piece in January, elaborating on how China's zero-tariff policy has boosted the growth of African countries. Below are excerpts from the article.

China introduced zero-tariff treatment for imports from all the least developed countries with which it has diplomatic relations on Dec 1, 2024. For imports that are subject to tariff quotas, those within the quota are exempt from tariffs, while tariff rates for those exceeding the quota remain unchanged. China is now extending the zero-tariff policy to all African countries with which it has diplomatic relations.

China's zero-tariff policy is an important instrument for supporting Africa's development. It has strengthened competitiveness and increased the volume of African exports to China. Agricultural products from the continent, including coffee, peanuts, cashews and macadamia nuts, have entered the Chinese market via the zero-tariff channel, providing Chinese consumers with a rich variety of produce.

The policy helps optimize the structure of China-Africa trade, promotes the development of related industry chains in Africa and boosts new business forms, such as cross-border e-commerce, on the continent. The increase in the variety of African agricultural products entering the Chinese market has boosted African exporters' capacity for agro-processing, produce preservation and cold chain logistics.

The policy reflects China's strategic intention to further open up its market and deepen South-South cooperation. It is deemed to be an important measure to promote the development of an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Mutually beneficial cooperation between China and African countries has continued to advance, with bilateral trade developing vigorously. By lowering the cost for African products to access the Chinese market, the policy has delivered tangible benefits for the development of African countries.

With zero tariffs applied to products under all tariff lines, African exports to China are no longer constrained by tariff barriers. Some African countries have registered rapid growth in exports to China and have enjoyed a stable source of foreign exchange.

Encouraged by the zero-tariff policy and China's large market, African countries are developing agricultural processing, primary manufacturing and other local industries. This helps increase the added value of their products and strengthens their domestic industrial systems.

The zero-tariff policy promotes people's well-being in Africa, as the expansion of exports to China boosts employment in the continent, benefiting local farmers, workers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The policy also mitigates the negative impacts of unilateralism and trade protectionism. It is not only an economic and trade measure but also a practical response to the international community's call for fairness and justice, helping alleviate the challenges and unfairness faced by African countries.

China's implementation of zero tariffs for all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations is both pragmatic and strategic. The move will not only meet the immediate needs of Africa's development, but also provide an exemplary "Chinese approach" to building a global economic and trade order that is more just, inclusive and stable.

In addition, when the zero-tariff policy expands to cover more African countries, the costs of African exports to China will be further lowered and the development of industries further accelerated. This will enhance the appeal of the continent and stimulate the interest of companies from China and around the world to invest in African countries.