Boao Forum vital bridge between China and Asia

The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 was held this week in Hainan province with the theme of "Shaping a Shared Future: New Dynamics, New Opportunities, New Cooperation". China News Service spoke to Wu Shicun, chairman of the Huayang Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance on the forum's role in regional development. Below are excerpts of the interview.

There are three notable aspects of this year's Boao Forum. First, the forum reflects a forward-looking approach. Rather than reacting passively to uncertainty, the focus is on actively shaping what lies ahead. The agendas of all conferences in the forum focus on how to seek certainty in an uncertain world. This signals clear future-oriented thinking.

Second, the forum underscores the importance of building consensus for cooperation. Navigating change requires collective efforts. Despite Asia's diversity in economic development, culture and religion, the broader trend toward regional integration remains resilient amid de-globalization.

Third, the theme resonates with the vision of a shared future for humanity. At a time when globalization faces headwinds, Asia cannot thrive in isolation. Its development is intertwined with that of other regions. Only by working together can countries move toward lasting peace and sustainable prosperity.

This year's theme highlights "new", capturing a deep understanding of the global landscape. New dynamics suggest mounting challenges and diminishing certainty. The United States government's actions are undermining the post-World War II international order that is centered on the United Nations and underpinned by international law. Meanwhile, several countries and regions are facing conflicts or the risk of escalation, while the existing global system and governance mechanisms are under strain or even fragmenting.

Yet within these challenges lie new opportunities. The collective rise of the Global South is reshaping the global landscape. Asia continues to demonstrate strong economic resilience and remains a vital engine of global growth. China is becoming an anchor of stability.

New cooperation goes beyond dialogue. It calls for greater collective self-reliance. Faced with shared challenges, Asian countries need to move from passive response to the proactive shaping of outcomes. They have the ability to respond to challenges, strengthen cooperation and achieve prosperity.

Over the past 25 years, the Boao Forum has played a distinctive and multifaceted role. It has served as a high-level platform for dialogue among political, business and academic leaders across Asia. Born in the wake of the Asian financial crisis, the forum has provided a much-needed venue for addressing pressing regional challenges and advancing economic integration.

It has also acted as a catalyst for Asia's economic integration. From the launch of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area to the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, many key concepts were first discussed and refined through exchanges at the forum before they were translated into policy and action.

Held shortly after China's annual two sessions, the forum is often the first major international gathering focused on economic issues. It offers an opportunity for China to further explain its policy priorities, while giving the international community a clearer understanding of the country's economic direction.

Also, the forum has contributed significantly to the development of its host province, Hainan. Over the years, Hainan has strengthened its infrastructure and capacity to host major international events, broadened its global outlook, and enhanced its international profile. Its growth has been closely tied to the forum's presence.