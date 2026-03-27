Press conference for 2026 Boao Forum for Asia annual conference held in China's Hainan

A press conference for the 2026 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference and the launch of its flagship reports was held on Tuesday in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

Zhang Jun, secretary general of the BFA, briefed the media on preparations and arrangements for the annual event, running from March 24 to 27.

Two flagship reports on the economic outlook for Asia, integration progress, and the region's sustainable development were released during the press conference.

This year's conference is themed "Shaping a Shared Future: New Dynamics, New Opportunities, New Cooperation."

According to the organizers, about 2,000 representatives from more than 60 countries and regions will attend the event, along with over 1,100 journalists from around 150 media organizations covering the conference.