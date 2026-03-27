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China urges Japan to correct mistakes to enable normal economic, trade cooperation

2026-03-27 09:00:25CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday urged Japan to reflect on and correct its mistakes to pave the way for normal economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, spokesperson He Yongqian emphasized that China remains committed to high-standard opening up and is dedicated to building a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized first-class business environment.

The spokesperson cited the latest survey by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, which shows that Japanese enterprises operating in China generally report sound business conditions, maintain high satisfaction with China's business environment, and plan to continue deepening their presence in the Chinese market.

The spokesperson said that stable and healthy economic and trade relations between China and Japan serve the shared interests of both peoples.

 
 

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