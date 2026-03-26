1,790 athletes to compete at Sanya Asian Beach Games as final preparations intensify

With less than one month to go until the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Beach Games, organizers said the final phase of preparations is underway, with event coordination, venue construction, and services on track. Athlete registration has concluded, and the operational framework for the competition is in place.

At a news conference held on Monday to mark the 30-day countdown, officials announced that 1,790 athletes from 45 Asian countries and regions will compete in the Games. The event features 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and 62 events. Among the delegations, Thailand, China, the Philippines, India, and Hong Kong, China rank as the top five by athlete count, with the Chinese delegation comprising 174 athletes.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that all competition venues and infrastructure have been completed and tested. A total of 22 reception hotels, 1,021 new energy vehicles, and more than 4,700 volunteers have been secured to support the event.

The Main Press Center and International Broadcast Center are now operational, providing professional services for thousands of reporters from around the world. Organizers have also launched discounted tickets, themed landscapes, and licensed merchandise to engage the public, highlighting the openness and vitality of the Hainan Free Trade Port and the unique charm of Sanya as a coastal city.

Zhang Changfeng, deputy secretary general of the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organizing Committee, emphasized the commitment to delivering a high-quality event.

"As we enter the final stretch, we will refine every detail to perfection with a meticulous attitude," Zhang said. "We firmly believe that with the strong synergy of national coordination, provincial leadership, and municipal implementation, along with the support from all sectors of society, the 6th Asian Beach Games will surely become a wonderful and extraordinary sporting event."

The Games will be held from April 22 to 30.