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China identifies Mexico's restrictive measures as trade, investment barriers

2026-03-26 15:02:33CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday released the findings of an investigation into Mexico's restrictive measures against China and other non-free trade agreement (FTA) partners, stating that these measures constitute trade and investment barriers.

The investigation was initiated by the ministry on September 25, 2025, pursuant to China's Foreign Trade Law and its rules on foreign trade barrier investigations.

A spokesperson for the ministry stated that the investigation found that Mexico's measures, including import tariff hikes on products from non-FTA partners, have restricted and impeded the entry of Chinese products, services and investment into the Mexican market, thereby undermining the competitiveness of Chinese enterprises.

As a result, the ministry has determined in accordance with the law that Mexico's restrictive measures constitute trade and investment barriers against China, the spokesperson said in response to a question from the media.

The ministry is authorized to implement corresponding measures to resolutely safeguard the interests of Chinese industries, the spokesperson noted.

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