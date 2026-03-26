BFA 2026: Connecting an open China with a shared Asia

A forum at a crucial juncture

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 is being held in south China's Hainan Province from March 24 to 27. Against the backdrop of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (FYP) period (2026-2030) and a new phase of high-standard opening up, this year's forum hosted in Hainan, a key pilot zone for China's opening-up, carries unparalleled significance.

More than an intellectual hub for Asian cooperation, the BFA serves as one of the world's most direct windows into China: a gateway for foreign governments to better understand Beijing's trade policies and for global businesses to tap into the opportunities in the world's second-largest economy, injecting much-needed certainty into global cooperation amid an increasingly volatile international landscape.

The global economy is grappling with a sluggish recovery, rising unilateralism, protectionism and mounting pressures to restructure global industrial and supply chains – challenges that have sharpened global attention on China's policy trajectory. Foreign governments are now seeking greater clarity on the logic and direction of China's trade and investment policies to avoid missing out on cooperation opportunities due to information asymmetries. Multinational corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) alike are eager to gauge the pulse of China's super-sized market, from its evolving consumption trends to the dividends of institutional opening-up.

Against this backdrop, the BFA – with its unique status as a non-governmental, non-profit platform with a fixed venue and annual schedule – bridges governments, businesses, academia and international organizations, offering an authoritative, unfiltered lens into China's opening-up drive.

Hainan: A testbed for opening-up, a gateway for global enterprises

Hainan, the BFA's permanent home, is not merely a host but a microcosm of China's commitment to opening-up and a testing ground for institutional reform. Since the launch of the Hainan Free Trade Port (HFTP), the province has forged ahead with pioneering policies complemented by institutional framework centered on five core principles: zero tariffs, low tax rates, a simplified tax system, strong rule of law and phased implementation. It has streamlined negative lists for cross-border services and foreign investment, made steady progress toward full island-wide special customs operations and rolled out targeted incentives for value-added processing and bonded aircraft maintenance.

By aligning with the international high-standard economic and trade rules, Hainan is not only paving the way for China's broader opening-up but also emerging as a preferred gateway for overseas enterprises to enter the Chinese market. For BFA delegates, the forum offers a firsthand look at the HFTP's business environment and policy outcomes, transforming the abstract concept of "China's opening-up" into tangible, actionable opportunities.

The 2026 BFA agenda is closely aligned with China's 15th FYP, featuring dedicated sessions on the country's economic outlook and HFTP development. These sessions focus on high-priority issues including high-standard opening-up, regional economic cooperation, industrial supply chain stability, digital economy and green development, providing authoritative insights into China's policy roadmap.

The 15th FYP's emphasis on expanding high-standard opening-up is no short-term adjustment, but a long-term strategic commitment to independent opening-up, alignment with global high-standard rules, HFTP upgrading and an optimized environment for foreign investment. This sends a clear message: China's door to the world will not close; it will only open wider.

For foreign governments, therefore, the BFA is an indispensable tool to decode China's trade policies. Through keynote speeches and panel discussions by Chinese policymakers, governments can gain clearer insight into Beijing's priorities – expanding imports, upgrading export structures, fostering trade innovation and deepening two-way investments.

They can also better understand China's strategy to advance high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, expand its high-standard free trade zone network and align with international frameworks such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement.

This greater clarity enables countries to refine their China strategies, optimize bilateral and multilateral trade arrangements, and identify synergies across sectors – from agriculture, manufacturing to services, digital trade and green economy – reducing friction caused by miscommunication and unlocking win-win cooperation.

For overseas enterprises, the BFA is a frontline platform to navigate the Chinese market. With a population of over 1.4 billion and an economy undergoing consumption and industrial upgrading, China offers vast opportunities in new energy, artificial intelligence (AI), biomedicine, modern services and high-end manufacturing.

The forum's business dialogues, industry-specific sub-forums and project matchmaking sessions facilitate direct engagement with Chinese local governments, leading enterprises and industry associations, providing real-time insights into market demand, policy trends and improvements in the business environment.

The HFTP, in particular, offers a low-risk, high-convenience testbed for overseas players, with preferential policies on taxation, market access, capital flows, talent mobility, and cross-border data. Whether a multinational seeking a regional headquarters or an SME testing the Chinese market, Hainan and the BFA offers a clear pathway to translate dialogue into tangible investment and growth.

BFA as a catalyst for regional cooperation

Asia, the world's most dynamic economic region, is central to China's opening-up strategy. The BFA, rooted in Asia and globally oriented, serves as a platform for regional economies to share in China's growth. Geographically proximate, culturally connected and economically complementary, China and its Asian neighbors have deepened cooperation since the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) came into force, with greater trade liberalization and closer industrial integration.

This year's BFA sessions focus on deepening regional cooperation, unlocking the full potential of RCEP and advancing an Asia-Pacific community – priorities that align perfectly with China's 15th FYP. For Asian delegates, the forum is a chance to understand development blueprints of China and its HFTP, leverage China's vast market and comprehensive industrial system and seize opportunities for investment and regional integration.

From Southeast Asia's agricultural exports to Northeast Asia's high-end manufacturing, from South Asia's infrastructure connectivity to Central Asia's energy trade, the dividends of China's opening-up are spreading across Asia through the BFA, driving deeper regional economic integration.