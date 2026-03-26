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China's Middle East special envoy meets GCC diplomats in Beijing

2026-03-26 09:15:36CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

Zhai Jun, special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, held a collective meeting Wednesday with the diplomatic envoys of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in China.

Zhai pointed out that the ongoing conflict has seriously threatened peace and stability in the Middle East.

He stressed that China attaches importance to the legitimate security concerns of GCC countries, and understands and supports their efforts to safeguard sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

He added that China stands ready to maintain close communication with GCC members and will continue to make unremitting efforts to help de-escalate tensions in the region.

Diplomatic envoys from GCC countries shared their perspectives on the current situation and expressed hope that China will play a greater role in promoting an early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

 

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