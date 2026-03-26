Global South's voice vital amid economic uncertainty: Boao Forum for Asia

The more turbulent and uncertain the global economy becomes, the more important it is to heed the voices of countries in the Global South, an expert said on Wednesday at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026.

Zhang Donggang, Party secretary of Renmin University of China, made the remarks at a sub-forum focusing on the role of the Global South during the BFA annual conference, which is being held from March 24 to 27 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

Noting that the world today is faced with profound questions such as "what is happening to the world and where humanity is heading," Zhang said education bears the responsibility of shaping the future of mankind.

He stressed that the rise of the Global South is an irreversible trend, adding that countries in the Global South, as important members of the international community, should strive to play a leading role in promoting harmony among civilizations.

This year's conference in Boao is themed "Shaping a Shared Future: New Dynamics, New Opportunities, New Cooperation."

According to the organizers, about 2,000 representatives from more than 60 countries and regions are attending the event, along with over 1,100 journalists from around 150 media organizations covering the conference.