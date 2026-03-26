Ex-AVIC chairman handed suspended death sentence

Tan Ruisong, former chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, was handed a suspended death sentence on Wednesday for embezzlement, bribery, insider trading and leaking insider information involving more than 700 million yuan ($101.5 million), the Dalian Intermediate People's Court in Liaoning province announced.

The court sentenced Tan to 15 years in prison and a 5 million yuan fine for embezzlement; death with a two-year reprieve; lifelong deprivation of political rights and the confiscation of all personal property for bribery; and six years in prison and a fine for insider trading and insider information leaks.

The court also ordered that assets and gains obtained through Tan's embezzlement be returned to the victim unit, while proceeds and interest derived from his bribery be recovered and turned over to the State treasury. Illegal gains from insider trading will continue to be recovered, it said.

The court found that Tan, 64, embezzled public assets worth 89.93 million yuan between July 2003 and 2010 by exploiting his positions as deputy general manager of China Aviation Industry Corporation II and later deputy general manager of AVIC.

AVIC, a large State-owned enterprise directly administered by the central government, was established in November 2008 through the restructuring and consolidation of China Aviation Industry Corporation I and China Aviation Industry Corporation II.

From 1998 to 2024, Tan used his positions — including deputy general manager and general manager of AECC Harbin Dongan Engine, chairman of Harbin Aviation Industry, deputy general manager of China Aviation Industry Corporation II, and deputy general manager, general manager and chairman of AVIC — to seek benefits for others in matters such as corporate acquisitions and project contracting, and illegally accepted money and valuables worth more than 613 million yuan, the court said.

The court also found that from March 2012 to March 2023, Tan, as a person with access to insider information, repeatedly engaged in securities trading related to such information during sensitive periods and leaked insider information, explicitly or implicitly suggesting that others engage in related trading. The circumstances were especially serious, according to the court.

The court said Tan's embezzlement and bribery involved particularly large sums, and the circumstances related to insider trading practices were especially serious, and therefore warranted combined punishment following conviction.

It said Tan was spared the immediate execution of capital punishment because he admitted guilt, confessed previously undisclosed offenses and voluntarily revealed additional facts related to embezzlement and some of the bribery, insider trading and leaking of inside information. The court also cited his meritorious service, active return of illicit gains, and the full recovery of assets and interest derived from the embezzlement and bribery offenses as grounds for leniency.

Tan worked within China's aviation industry for decades. He became chairman and Party chief of AVIC in 2018. Following his retirement in 2023, Tan was placed under investigation in August 2024, and expelled from the Communist Party of China in February last year. He was formally arrested in March 2025 and prosecuted in August.

The court heard the case publicly in October. During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence, while Tan and his lawyers examined the evidence. Tan made a final statement where he expressed guilt and remorse.