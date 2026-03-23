Xi sends congratulatory message to 10th CELAC summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the 10th summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which opened Saturday in Bogota, the capital of Colombia.

Xi said that since its establishment, the CELAC has been committed to promoting peace, stability, development and prosperity in the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region, injecting new impetus into the unity, cooperation and common development of the Global South.

Last year, the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum was held successfully in May in Beijing, Xi said, adding that he attended the opening ceremony and announced that China and LAC countries would jointly launch the five programs on solidarity, development, civilization, peace and people-to-people connectivity, receiving a positive response from LAC countries.

Over the past year, China and LAC countries have worked closely together, advancing the steady implementation of the five programs and delivering tangible benefits to the people on both sides, Xi said.

Xi emphasized that China will always be a good friend and good partner of LAC countries, and will support them in safeguarding their sovereignty, security and development interests.

China stands ready to work with LAC countries to uphold international fairness and justice, and jointly write a new chapter in building a China-LAC community with a shared future, Xi said.

Colombia currently holds the rotating presidency of the CELAC.