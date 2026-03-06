China names Liu Sitong, Ji Lijia as Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics opening ceremony flagbearers

China has named para Alpine skier Liu Sitong and para snowboarder Ji Lijia as the country's flagbearers for the opening ceremony at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics, the delegation announced on Thursday.

Liu, 31, arrives in Italy for her third appearance at the Winter Paralympics. She debuted at PyeongChang 2018, followed by a busy slate at Beijing 2022, which saw her collect a silver and three bronze medals on home snow. The veteran will contest five para Alpine events at the Milano Cortina Games, a program that demands endurance as well as determination.

Ji, 23, is a more recent headliner. He took gold in the men's snowboard cross SB UL and silver in the banked slalom SB UL at Beijing 2022, later building on those performances by winning both events at the 2025 World Championships. He will participate in both disciplines at the Milano Cortina Games.

The opening ceremony is set for Friday in Verona.