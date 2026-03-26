China's installed power capacity hits 3.95b kW as solar and wind surge

China's total installed power generation capacity reached approximately 3.95 billion kilowatts by the end of February, representing a 15.9 percent increase year-on-year, according to data released by the National Energy Administration on Wednesday.

The growth highlights the continued shift toward renewable energy.

Installed capacity of solar power rose to 1.23 billion kW, up 33.2 percent year-on-year, while wind power reached 650 million kW, a 22.8 percent increase compared to the previous year, it said.

From January to February, the cumulative average utilization of power generation equipment nationwide stood at 466 hours, a decrease of 39 hours compared to the same period last year, said the administration.