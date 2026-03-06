CIFTIS 2026 to be held Sept 9-13 at Beijing's Shougang Park

The 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held from Sept 9 to 13 at its permanent venue in western Beijing's Shougang Park, which is developing into an integrated exhibition and cultural complex, according to Zhao Minge, chairman and Party secretary of Shougang Group and a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress.

The venue will feature a stronger integration of the surrounding mountain landscapes, waterways, and industrial heritage to create a distinctive setting for the global services trade event, Zhao said.

Shougang Park, once a major steel production base in Beijing, has gradually transformed into a hub for culture, sports, and international exhibitions. The former ironworks site is emerging as a Shougang exhibition town, he said.

The town will be the home of CIFTIS and will incorporate a central axis structure with plazas and streets. The design connects the main axis nodes into a loop, forming distinctive industrial sectors within the town.

By establishing a view linking the town with the waterway and combining a multi-tiered sightseeing system with service facilities, "we aim to achieve seamless connectivity and mutual enhancement between the waterfront space of the Yongding River and the urban environment," he said.

The revamped project will integrate modern conference and exhibition buildings with industrial relics, such as four blast furnaces, a coke oven, and a Shougang Group milling workshop. "This creates dynamic outdoor spaces for meetings and exchanges, emphasizing a human-centered approach. The unique industrial character is highlighted, focusing on the revitalization and adaptive reuse of industrial heritage to seamlessly blend with the fair's venues, thereby enhancing the overall quality of the park," Zhao said.

In recent years, CIFTIS has helped boost international trade, deepen collaboration, and herald innovations in China.

The number of participating countries and international organizations has remained consistently high in recent years, with 85 countries and international organizations setting up exhibitions and hosting events in 2024 and 2025. The number of those entities hosting on-site exhibits has steadily increased.

During the 2025 session, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development co-hosted a global services trade summit with the Ministry of Commerce and the Beijing Municipal Government.

This year, nearly 20 forums and meetings will be organized by international organizations such as the World Trade Organization, reflecting increasing engagement.