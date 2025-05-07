'Zhengli 3500' wind power station launched in Nantong

The "Zhengli 3500," a 3,500-ton self-propelled, self-elevating offshore wind power installation platform developed by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (Group) Co Ltd, was launched in Nantong, Jiangsu province, on April 30, 2025. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The "Zhengli 3500," a 3,500-ton self-propelled, self-elevating offshore wind power installation platform developed by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (Group) Co Ltd, was launched recently in Nantong, Jiangsu province.

This platform features a four-pile-leg design and consists of the main hull, four truss-type pile legs, four rack-and-pinion lifting systems and a 3,500-ton revolving crane.

It is capable of operating in water depths of up to 70 meters. Once the crane and leg installations are complete, along with commissioning, testing and sea trials, the platform will be delivered to the customer.

It will primarily be used for transporting and installing wind turbines and foundation equipment with a capacity of over 20 megawatts, as well as for other marine engineering projects. When operational, it will significantly enhance the country's capabilities in offshore wind power construction in deep-sea areas, said the company.