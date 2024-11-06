CIIE demonstrating China's opening-up

The China International Import Expo (CIIE), underway in Shanghai between Nov 5 and 10 as the world's first national-level expo focusing on imports, fully demonstrates China's determination to consistently promote high-standard opening-up and share market opportunities with companies around the world, said a company executive.

It showcased China's responsibility and commitment as the world's second-largest economy, said Gustavo Niskier, Global Director of International Affairs of Vale.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Brazil and China, and economic and trade cooperation is the most outstanding achievement of the bilateral relations of our two countries in the past half-century," said Niskier.

"Since the beginning of the new century, Brazil and China have become each other's most dynamic economic and trade cooperation partners, thanks to the high degree of complementarity between the two economies, "he said.

"Bilateral trade relations enjoy strong resilience and sustainability while Vale has been a pioneer, a witness, as well as a contributor and a beneficiary of the Brazil-China economic and trade cooperation. Our first iron ore shipment to China was delivered before the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries."

According to Niskier, Vale has participated in all seven sessions since 2018, which has demonstrated its long-term commitment to the Chinese market and strong belief in the prospects of China's long-term growth and the Brazil-China economic and trade cooperation.

"We remain dedicated to continuously supplying high-quality mineral products and innovative low-carbon solutions to China, aiming to support China's iron and steel industry in accelerating the development of new quality productive forces and achieving a green transformation," he said.

"We will continue embracing innovation and strive for groundbreaking achievements, aiming to contribute even more to China's modernization with harmony between humanity and nature."