CIIE becomes a major platform for promoting global cooperation

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has become a significant platform for promoting global trade and cooperation, demonstrating China's commitment to sharing development opportunities with the world and its dedication to building an open global economy, said Bold Baatar, Rio Tinto Chief Commercial Officer.

"Over the years, the CIIE has not only had a profound positive impact on the global business and trade sectors but has also helped reshape the industrial landscape through win-win cooperation, infusing innovative momentum into the high-quality development of various industries," he said.

"The success of the CIIE reflects China's commitment to driving reform and high-quality growth through high-level opening-up and underscores the importance of global partnerships in addressing shared challenges and uncovering new opportunities."

According to Baatar, for Rio Tinto, CIIE has helped the company foster meaningful conversations and open up broader horizons for collaboration.

"By showcasing insights into our comprehensive product portfolio, leading technology in decarbonization, and our long-term partnership with China, we communicate with key stakeholders about the evolution of the mining industry and its critical role in the world's low-carbon future," he said.