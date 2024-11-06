The 7th CIIE provides product-showcasing opportunities worldwide

The 7th China International Import Expo provides product-showcasing opportunities not only for developed and developing countries but also for the least developed countries.

Norway, Slovakia, Benin, Burundi, Lesotho, Madagascar and UNICEF are participating in the country exhibition for the first time.

Sanofi, France's leading healthcare company, has participated in all seven editions of the expo. Some of their display products are yet to be shown worldwide. France is one of the guests of honor at the expo and this year marks the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

The exhibition area of the US has ranked first for six consecutive years. Food and agricultural products from the US continue to be on display this year since the official pavilion was set up by the US government in the last edition.

Meanwhile, each of the 37 least developed nations were given four free spots to display on the African goods joint booth, with more than 120 free booths available in other areas.

Relying on the pollution-free environment and rich resources, agricultural products from Africa are very popular in the Chinese market. The sale of Zambian honey products have increased by 100 percent consecutively over the span of the last two years.

Cashew nuts from Mozambique and peanuts from Malawi were debuted in China following the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa.

In addition, with over 8,000 square meters, a new materials area has been set up for the expo. More than 360 new products on digital economy, green and low-carbon and life science are on display in the area. AGC Co from Japan, Merck from Germany, as well as Invista from the US have set up their booths at the center.

The seventh expo kicked off in Shanghai on Tuesday. Spanning over 420,000 square meters, the expo has attracted 3,496 exhibitors from 152 countries, regions and international organizations, achieving a new record with the participation of 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders.