Hydrogen-powered smart tram rolls off production line in Sichuan

A hydrogen-powered smart tram rolled off the production line at CRRC's rail transit industrial base in Yibin, Sichuan province, on Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The innovative tram, developed independently by China, is expected to enter service on Yibin's T4 smart tram line in August this year.

Powered by hydrogen energy, the tram promises longer range, higher operational efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

China's smart trams are already in service in several cities, including Suzhou, Harbin and Xi'an. They have also been exported to international markets such as Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.