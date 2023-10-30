Honduras to participate further in CIIE

Honduras will participate in the sixth China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, aiming to develop investments and tourism, said the news agency Prensa Latina on Friday.

As a country guest of honor, Honduras will display featured products such as tobacco, shrimp, coffee and cocoa at this year's CIIE. Moreover, about 30 Honduran companies will exhibit their respective products.

The report cited Fredis Cerrato, minister of economic development of Honduras, as saying that "President Xiomara Castro ordered establishing rapprochements and agreements with China in four essential areas linked to manufacturing, infrastructure, tourism and energy sectors."

The country is looking for companies among the many that have visited that are interested in bringing products to Honduras and there are four large companies that are very interested and have bought land and sent people to build factories, the minister said.