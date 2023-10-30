LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

Honduras to participate further in CIIE

2023-10-30 13:23:45chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Honduras will participate in the sixth China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, aiming to develop investments and tourism, said the news agency Prensa Latina on Friday.

As a country guest of honor, Honduras will display featured products such as tobacco, shrimp, coffee and cocoa at this year's CIIE. Moreover, about 30 Honduran companies will exhibit their respective products.

The report cited Fredis Cerrato, minister of economic development of Honduras, as saying that "President Xiomara Castro ordered establishing rapprochements and agreements with China in four essential areas linked to manufacturing, infrastructure, tourism and energy sectors."

The country is looking for companies among the many that have visited that are interested in bringing products to Honduras and there are four large companies that are very interested and have bought land and sent people to build factories, the minister said.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]