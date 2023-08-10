Notice reemphasizes importance of apps filing in accordance with Chinese law

Apps that engage in internet information services within the territory of China must complete the filing procedures in accordance with laws, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a notice.

From September 2023 to the end of March 2024, such apps should complete the filing procedures with the provincial communication management bureau where they are located.

From April 2024 to the end of June 2024, the telecommunications regulatory department will organize supervision and inspection of the registration of apps, and dispose of apps that have not yet completed the registration procedures in accordance with the law, MIIT said.