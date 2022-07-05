Xinjiang's Alashankou port handles over 3,000 China-Europe freight trains

The number of China-Europe freight trains leaving and entering China via the Alashankou Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has surpassed 3,000 this year, with the cargo volume exceeding 2.5 million tonnes, according to the railway authorities.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China-Europe freight trains have been increasingly favored by Chinese and foreign companies due to their advantages such as large transportation capacity, access to many countries and regions, and stability in operation.

The main export goods transported were auto parts, electronic equipment, computers and accessories, and daily necessities. Imported goods include chemical raw materials, mechanical accessories and industrial equipment, according to the authorities.

At present, 28 China-Europe freight train routes pass through Alashankou port, carrying more than 200 kinds of goods.