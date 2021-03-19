Over 600 int'l firms to participate in south China consumer expo

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2020 shows an ecological restoration project along Furong River at Jiangdong New Area in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

More than 600 international enterprises are expected to participate in the first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province.

The expo, scheduled from May 7 to 10, will focus on top consumer products. It has attracted the participation of more than 1,000 international brands, according to the organizers.

Co-hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan provincial government, the event will cover a total area of 80,000 square meters, with 60,000 square meters allotted for international participants and 20,000 square meters for domestic participants. More than 600 domestic enterprises are expected to take part in the expo.

Watches, cosmetics, jewelry, automobiles, yachts, consumer electronics, liquors, food and health products of leading brands, including Vacheron Constantin, Piaget, L'Oreal, Lancome, Tesla, Dell and Hennessy, will be featured as part of the international display.

Besides the opening ceremony, the organizers will also hold a forum on consumption innovation, duty-free shopping and the tourism retail industry, said Han Shengjian, director of the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development. He added that a series of new products will debut during the expo.

Meanwhile, the expo's mascot named Yuanxiao was unveiled Thursday, which is made up of a pair of Hainan Gibbons, a rare primate unique to Hainan.