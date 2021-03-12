AVIC floats idea of airships for tourists

An artist's impression of the AS700 airship. (Photo provided to China Daily)

Aviation Industry Corp of China, the nation's major aircraft maker, is developing an airship to meet potential demand from tourists, according to a project insider.

Zhang Jinhua, a senior designer at the Special Aircraft Research Institute, an AVIC subsidiary in Jingmen, Hubei province, that designs blimps and other types of special aircraft, said engineers are finalizing the design work for the AS700 airship and expect to carry out its maiden flight in the second half of this year.

The blimp's research and development started in August 2018, aiming to meet tourist demand for sightseeing air tours, he said, adding that the project is also a result of the government's favorable policies for general aviation business and low-altitude airspace tourism.

Propelled by piston engines, the airship will be able to carry one pilot and nine tourists and will be capable of flying 700 kilometers and staying in the air for 10 hours.

In addition to sightseeing, the AS700 will also be suitable for a wide variety of operations such as mineral prospecting, marine surveillance, cargo transport and emergency rescue, Zhang said, with project managers estimating that as many as 100 of the craft will be needed to meet market demand in the coming decade.

There will be plenty of space inside the aircraft, which will allow it to have cooking facilities and a washroom. It can also be equipped with high-end appliances or be modified into a luxury vehicle to meet various kinds of market needs, Zhang said.

Zhang made the remarks on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress, which concluded in Beijing on Thursday. He is a deputy to the top legislature.

Zhang's institute has designed a number of manned and unmanned airships since the mid-1980s. However, almost all of them have been small models used to carry scientific equipment to perform experiments or technology demonstrations rather than for tourism.

In addition to Aviation Industry Corp of China, another State-owned defense contractor, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, is investing in airships and has designed some prototypes, but it seems that none of them have entered the tourism market.

Wang Yanan, editor-in-chief of Aerospace Knowledge magazine, explained that compared with conventional aircraft like fixed-wing planes or helicopters, airships have much lower costs in terms of procurement, operation and maintenance. They can be used almost everywhere, as opposed to fixed-wing planes that require a large airport. Therefore, airships are a good choice for aerial tourism and cargo transportation to remote areas, he said.