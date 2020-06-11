Boeing looks forward to building on multi-faceted relationship with China

Boeing looks forward to building on a multi-faceted relationship with China, said Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, on Wednesday.

"We are honored to be a part of this dynamic ecosystem. China represents for Boeing a valued customer, a key collaborator and a formidable competitor. We look forward to building on this multi-faceted relationship as the aviation industry recovers and returns to growth," Deal said in a written interview with Xinhua.

Chinese manufacturers supply parts to many commercial jet models while advancing their own designs. Chinese regulators are at the forefront of promoting aviation safety by perfecting existing practices and pioneering new ones, Deal noted.

He said that Boeing Commercial Airplanes still sees a long runway ahead as China remains on track to become the largest aviation marketplace in the world.

Boeing will deepen the existing engagement by collaborating with partners and identifying win-win solutions across China with a focus on manufacturing, maintenance and repair, research and technology, and other areas, according to Deal.

Strengthening cooperation with China's aviation sector brings mutual benefits as Chinese companies have now supplied world-class components to more than 10,000 Boeing airplanes. In turn, one of four Boeing commercial airplanes has been destined for the Chinese market in recent years.

"To prepare for the future, we are extending programs that have trained nearly 100,000 Chinese aviation professionals and our 'Soaring with Your Dream' initiative that has reached more than 120,000 students and thousands of teachers to inspire them about aviation," said Deal.

The company will also continue to invest in joint research to advance technological breakthroughs to reduce carbon emissions, including commercializing sustainable aviation fuels and improving air-traffic management efficiency, he added.

"Our collaboration across these areas will continue to help us grow together and serve as a powerful engine for expansion in our respective countries," Deal said.