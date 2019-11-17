China's paper-making industry posts steady output growth

China's paper-making industry reported steady output growth in the first nine months of this year while earnings and profit dropped, official data showed.

Paper output rose 2.5 percent year on year to 92.88 million tonnes in the January-September period, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

In September alone, paper output climbed 6.4 percent year on year to 10.86 million tonnes.

The sector saw 43.69 billion yuan (about 6.2 billion U.S. dollars) in profit in the first nine months, down 20.2 percent from last year.

MIIT data also showed the revenue of China's paper-making industry declined 3.6 percent year on year in the period.