Huawei unveils its latest phones at London launch

Chinese technology giant Huawei unveiled the latest phones in its Honor 20 series at a global launch event in London on Tuesday, in spite of growing pressure on the company caused by United States' government restrictions.

Citing national security concerns, the U.S. administration has added the technology company to a trade blacklist, which means U.S. companies are now banned from trading with it in components and software.

Because of the trade bans, Google announced on Monday it has restricted Huawei's access to updates of its Android operating system and to some mobile services.

But at the unveiling of the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro at the Battersea Evolution venue in the United Kingdom capital, the company proudly shared its new phones with the world's media in spite of the U.S. trade ban.

The devices feature Huawei's flagship Kirin 980 processor, quad rear cameras, and side-mounted fingerprint scanners, all fronted by a large,16 centimeter "all-view" display and 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Honor 20 Pro will retail for 599 euros ($669), while the Honor 20 will sell for 499 euros, which equates to 399 pounds in the UK.

The newly unveiled Honor 20 series line-up was already certified under processes known as the Compatibility Test Suite (CTS) and the Vendor Test Suite (VTS) before the trade ban came into effect and, because of that certification, will not be directly impacted by the ban, at least for now.

But critics warn that matters may become more complex when it comes to future security updates.

Huawei Technologies Co confirmed this week it will continue to provide security updates and after-sales service for all of its smartphone and tablet products, including those that have already been sold globally, and those in its stockpiles.