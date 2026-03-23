Kim Jong Un reelected as president of State Affairs of DPRK -- KCNA

The Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Sunday reelected Kim Jong Un as president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

At the first session of the 15th SPA, Jo Yong Won was elected as chairman of the Standing Committee of the SPA, and Pak Thae Song was elected as premier of the Cabinet, according to the KCNA.

The amendment and supplement to the Socialist Constitution of the DPRK was also discussed, the KCNA said.