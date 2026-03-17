Morocco's national carrier extends flight suspension to Dubai, Doha

Morocco's national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, said on Friday that it had extended the suspension of all flights to and from Dubai and Doha until the end of March due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement published on its official website, the airline said all flights between Casablanca and the cities of Dubai and Doha will remain canceled through March 31.

The airline advised affected passengers to regularly check the status of their flights and contact their original point of sale or the airline's call center to review available options regarding their bookings.

Regional hostilities triggered by Israeli-US strikes on Iran on February 28 have forced major carriers to cancel or delay flights for safety reasons, causing significant disruptions to the region's aviation industry.