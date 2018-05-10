Xi's thought a development of Marxism

A conference to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Karl Marx is held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 4, 2018. Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan attended the conference. (Photo/Xinhua)

At a conference to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 4, President Xi Jinping said Marx's theories shine with the brilliance of truth even after the profound changes in human society. The most valuable and influential asset that Marx has left us with is Marxism, which "illuminated the path of humanity's exploration of the law of history, and humanity's search for their own liberation".

In his speech, Xi summarized the characteristics of Marxism saying it is a people-centric scientific theory, which creatively reveals the law of social development. As such, Marxism is the theory of the people, aimed at building a system based on ideology to strive for liberation of humanity. Marxism is also a practical theory, which guides people's action to change the world. Marxism is a continuously developing open system as well, which has always stood at the forefront of the times.

Marx's profound exploration of the world may have been based on the existing systems and conditions during his times, but it goes beyond his times in terms of spirit and philosophy. It is the essence of the spirit of those times as well as all times, including the present and the future. Therefore, Marxism is trans-generational universal truth, but it has to be developed so that it can be applied to the reality of modern times.

The Communist Party of China has followed Marxism since its establishment and has been developing the philosophy in practice. It has used Marxism as a spiritual weapon for China's revolution, construction and reform. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the latest development of Marxism with Chinese characteristics, which is the form of Marxism practiced by China in the new era.

The CPC inherited the scientific essence of Marxism. Based on the scientific understanding of the general rules of human society according to Marxism, especially historical materialism, the Party has carried out China's social development and its own socialist construction.

Xi's thought develops the practical aspects of Marxism. It combines Marxism's fundamental principles and China's actual practice, opening up a series of plans and paths that are in accordance with China's actual national conditions. Xi's thought also shows the way to deepen reform in an all-round way, injects new vitality into the development of social productive forces by adjusting the relations of production and improving the superstructure to meet the development demand of the economic base.

Xi's thought reflects Marxism's people-centric philosophy. It regards people's happiness as its essential mission, sticks to the fundamental purpose of serving the people, establishes deeper connection with the people and continuously strides forward to help the people to achieve common prosperity. In addition, it advances to build a community of shared future for humankind.

Xi's thought also manifests the openness of Marxism, while applying Marxist principles to contemporary China. Besides, Xi's thought keeps pace with the times during the process of deepening reform and opening-up.

In contemporary China, guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the scientificity and truthfulness of Marxism has been fully tested, its people-oriented approach fully implemented, and its openness and epochal character fully manifested. Xi's thought therefore is a development of Marxism, which is applicable to today's China.

The author Zhang Yan is a researcher at the Marxism School, Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.