Seven white marble columns, the treasures of China's Old Summer Palace that went missing after an Anglo-French allied forces' looting about 160 years ago, have returned to its original palace home.

The antiques, which ranged in height from 80 to 92 centimeters, were carved with auspicious flower patterns. The marble columns, representing a combination of old Chinese stone arts and Western artistic influence, were initially installed in the Xiyang Lou (Western Mansions) area by inference.