Hundreds of Tujia people perform Baishou Dance in SW China's Chongqing

2023-08-09 中国新闻网

Nearly 600 ethnic Tujia people performed Baishou Dance together in Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing municipality. On the square, people dressed in ethnic costumes and danced in a dynamic rhythm. 　

Baishou Dance reflects the Tujia ethnic group's production, real lives and their joy in the harvest. Movements are mainly evolved from their everyday work and lives, and by imitating animals.

Among the animal-like actions are chasing monkeys, the way a toad jumps, an eagle hawk flapping its wings, a rhinoceros watching the moon and the way a pheasant drags its tail. The movements also mimic farming activities, including digging soil, sowing seeds, spinning cotton and transplanting rice seedlings. 　

In 2006, Baishou Dance was included in the first batch of national Intangible Cultural Heritage lists. 　

