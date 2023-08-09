Beijing transfered over 82,000 flood-affected people: official

Beijing had transferred a total of over 82,000 flood-affected people as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, local authorities said Wednesday.

"Village committees, schools, stadiums, and sheltered housing have been used to centrally resettle people affected by the disaster. We have provided sufficient basic living needs for the affected people, equipped them with medical personnel and relevant medicines, and provided psychological counseling and other services," said Xia Linmao, deputy mayor of Beijing, at a press conference.