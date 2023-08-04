Two C919 aircraft operate Shanghai-Chengdu route

China Eastern Airlines' two C919 aircraft, China's first self-developed narrow-body jet, both began servicing the commercial route between Shanghai and Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province for the first time on Friday.

The corresponding flight numbers for the routes between Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport are MU9197 with MU9198 and MU9189 with MU9190, the two return flights.

Four flights operate each Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, with two flights operating on the other days of the week.