Essential oil detected in Chinese cosmetics 2,700 years ago

(ECNS) -- Plant-derived essential oil compounds were detected in an over 2700-year-old cosmetic box unearthed from a tomb dating back to Eastern Zhou Dynasty (770–256 BC), in Beibaie, Yuanqu County, northeast China's Shanxi Province.



It is the first discovery of ancient Chinese cosmetics, according to recent research jointly conducted by an archaeological team led by Yang Yimin, a professor of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (UCAS) and Archaeology Institute of Shanxi Province.



An archaeological excavation of the tomb was carried out from April to December 2020.



Nine high-class tombs were found, with seven small and delicate bronze antique boxes unearthed from the tombs of three noble women.



A scientific analysis shows a large amount of residue left in a bronze container contains animal fat, plant-derived essential oil and cinnabar, which is speculated to be a makeup product.



Substances like calcite and aragonite are believed to be a kind of skin-whitening product, said Han Bin, a main researcher in the team and Special Research Assistant of the UCAS.



Plant-derived essential oil is widely used in spices and cosmetics across the world.



The discovery provides vital clues to the extraction of plant oils in the Pre-Qin period (2,100-221 BC) as well as the production and development of ancient Chinese cosmetics, said Han.



Not long ago, the team of Professor Yang Yimin had found the earliest cosmetics for men, a skin whitening product made of tallow and stalactite particles.



In contrast, women's cosmetics discovered here are more richer and varied in ingredients than men's, creating a better effect, Han said.