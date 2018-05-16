Air China is ranked world's 5th safest airline

Air China has been ranked the fifth safest airline in the world, according to a list released during a press conference for the 9th World Airline Rankings in Hong Kong on Tuesday, reports Xinhua.

Air New Zealand tops the list of the world's safest airlines, followed by Singapore Airlines and Finnair.

In the list of the ten most competitive airlines, Air China, China Southern Airlines, and China Eastern Airlines took fourth, fifth, and seventh place in the rankings, respectively.

Shenzhen Airlines was ranked as having the world's most beautiful cabin crew, while Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport was ranked as the world's most beautiful airport. For the ninth consecutive year, Hong Kong Airport secured the top spot in the list of the world's top ten airports.

Juneyao Airlines, Ruili Airlines, and Spring Airlines took the first three spots in the rankings for having the best cabin crews in China.

The press conference was held alongside the 8th World Stewardess' Day Award Ceremony, which is held by the World Air Stewardess Association. The foundation was founded in Hong Kong in 2007.