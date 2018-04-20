Hainan to open new round-island tourism waterway by 2020

South China's island province Hainan plans to launch round-island tourism sea route by 2020, and build container shipping routes connecting all ASEAN countries, the provincial port administration said Wednesday. [Special coverage]

The sea rout around the island will reach 1,000 nautical miles and will become the fifth ring in Hainan's traffic system that already has round-island expressway, high-speed rail and coastal tourism highway.

Hainan has set the goals to develop the port and shipping industry in the province, such as improving the infrastructure facilities, transport services and ecological environment.

As a strategic pivotal point of the country's Belt and Road Initiative, the construction of pilot free trade zone has become Hainan's new opportunity in its 30-year opening up and development.

Meanwhile, the island is working on a whole new set of plans to enhance its integrated transportation network and to boost exchanges with the outside world against the backdrop of the initiative.

The province is committed to improve the layout of "five ports in four directions": Haikou Port in the north, Sanya Port in the south, Qinglan Port in the east and Yangpu Port and Basuo Port in the west.

Official statistics show that by the end of 2017, with 29 newly opened new container shipping lines and 5 newly built new cruise terminals, Hainan ports welcomed over one million visitors.

On its way to establishing a modern logistics industry, Hainan has committed to strengthening logistics infrastructure and service facilities; pressing ahead with supply-side structural reform, promoting the integration of Qiongzhou Strait and logistics innovation and resource integration.

The administration said it should further streamline work procedures so as to enable over 80 percent of approval work to be finished online.