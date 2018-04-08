New railway rules restrict 'offenders' from buying tickets

Starting from May 1, railway passengers who break certain rules will be restricted from buying train tickets for a certain period of time.

Smoking in non-smoking trains and riding trains without a ticket are just some of the behaviors that could see you in hot water.

Such passengers will also be named and shamed on the Internet, according to new rules which were announced by eight national government institutions, including the Supreme People's Court of China.

The new rule targets behaviors which allegedly "severely affect the safety of railway operation."

Those who smoke on non-smoking trains, or parts of the trains where smoking is banned, are particularly troublesome. They cause "serious negative social influence" by disturbing railway transportation or endangering railway safety.

Others targeted include those who produce and sell fake tickets, leading to a 180-day ban from buying tickets.

Named and shamed

Names of those restricted from buying tickets will be published on the first working day of every month on the railway ticket service website 12306.cn and creditchina.gov.cn, a government website where people can look up individuals and organizations with bad credit records.

According to the rules, those with names on the list can call 12306 or government institutions to file a dispute within seven working days, with the restriction taking effect after the seven days if no dispute is filed.

The measures also target railway passengers who are given administrative punishments for other offenses.

People involved in tax and financial crimes will be banned from taking G trains, first class of D trains, and the soft sleepers of all trains within one year of the restrictions taking effect. Their names will be removed from the blacklist once they have paid their legal duties.