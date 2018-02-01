LINE

Passengers to enjoy faster, safer Chinese New Year travels

Staff members of Jinan West Railway Station pose for photos at a bullet train on Jan. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

Plans have been put into place across China ahead of this year's Chunyun – the Chinese New Year travel rush.

China News reports that temporary and overnight trains have been added to the schedule.

Airlines are also offering more flights to help alleviate railway pressure.

Railway and airport staff has been removing snow and ice from roads as needed to guarantee passenger safety during travel.

Passengers can now efficiently enter train stations with the help of a face recognition machine, which works together with another scanner to verify the passengers' ticket, ID and face.

In addition, there will be more security measures against dangerous objects and ticket scalping.

Nearly 3 billion trips are expected to be made during this year's Chunyun which will last 40 days.

　　

