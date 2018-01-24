Smile at the birdie in Lhasa

Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, has released more diversified winter routes themed on culture and tradition, birdwatching, snowy mountains and hot springs to attract tourists during the traditional quiet season.

Lhasa is known as a city of sunshine, and winter is the best season to watch a variety of migratory birds including some rare species such as the black-necked crane, bar-headed goose and ruddy shelduck.

More than 130 species of birds can be seen in the area in winter, according to the Lhasa Tourism Development Commission.

There are also many festivals in winter in Lhasa like lamp lighting day and Losar, the Tibetan New Year.

The Shanghai Tourism Administration said Lhasa is a favored destination among Shanghainese for its pure scenery, splendid culture and unique folk customs, and more activities will be launched in Shanghai to promote Lhasa.