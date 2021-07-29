Any form of U.S. military contact with China's Taiwan opposed

A State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson on Thursday voiced firm opposition to any form of military contact between the United States and China's Taiwan region.

"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China," said spokesperson Zhu Fenglian, when asked to comment on Taiwan-related negative remarks made by the U.S. defense secretary recently.

Zhu urged the United States to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces.

She warned the Democratic Progressive Party authority in Taiwan that its attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" with the help of the United States and use force to resist national reunification will only push Taiwan people into disaster.