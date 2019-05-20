Wu Lei helps Espanyol seal Europa League qualifier spot

China international Wu Lei scored on Saturday to help Espanyol clinch the final spot in Europa League qualifiers. The qualification, however, might force the La Liga side to cancel its preseason China trip in July.

The 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad in the last round of La Liga allowed Espanyol to jump from 9th to 7th in the table on 53 points. The club is returning to Europe after more than a decade and Wu will have an even bigger stage to show off his skills following his transfer from Shanghai SIPG to the La Liga side at the end of the Chinese Super League season last year.

Wu scored the second goal at RCDE Stadium, which was also the Chinese top scorer’s third goal for Espanyol in 16 appearances. An excited Wu removed his jersey to celebrate. He was substituted in the 80th minute to thunderous applause from the packed home crowd.

“It has always been my dream to play abroad. After half a year here, I’m getting the chance to play in the Europa League next season, which will be a great experience for me,” Wu said after the match. “I will be able to learn a lot. There will be more matches to play and I’m very glad to have the chance to take on other European clubs.”

Three goals and one assist in 16 matches is not a stellar record for a striker. But for Wu, who has not had proper rest in the past 18 months and had to play with an injured left shoulder, it’s an acceptable performance.

According to Spanish media, Wu will undergo surgery on his left shoulder ligament on Thursday. He will take a six-week break and will miss two friendly matches of the Chinese national team in June.

Espanyol’s last-minute entry into the Europa League also means the club has to adjust its summer schedule, including canceling a commercial match scheduled on July 27 in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province.

Espanyol’s Europa League first-round qualifiers will be on July 25 and August 1; second-round matches on August 8 and 15 and third-round games on August 22 and 29.