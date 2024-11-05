New law to expand nursery care in kindergartens

A draft preschool education law has been amended to expand the eligibility for nursery care in kindergartens, aiming to increase the supply of childcare services.

The draft was submitted for the third review on Monday to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature.

The second draft encouraged eligible kindergartens to establish nursery care classes for children between two and three years old to provide childcare services.

In response to suggestions from lawmakers, local authorities, and the public, the latest draft being reviewed at the ongoing session removes the age restriction of "two years and older," in an effort to promote integrated early childhood care and education, while optimizing the use of resources within kindergartens.

To enhance safety regulations in kindergartens, the draft has included new provisions, such as urging local governments at the county level and above to strengthen supervision of food safety in kindergartens.

Furthermore, preschool education institutes and individuals are required to obtain consent from parents before collecting, using, or disclosing children's personal information to protect the privacy and other legal rights of preschool children, the draft said.